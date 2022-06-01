Abstract

Nowadays, the problems of legal regulation of unmanned vehicles take place not only in domestic, but also in foreign legislation. The reason for this situation is connected both with the high pace of development of the IT-sphere and digital technologies, and with the lack of a unified approach to solving legal issues in the field of regulation of the legal relations under consideration. The most debatable are attempts to determine the subject of responsibility for the harm caused with the participation of autonomous vehicles, as well as the distribution of this responsibility. However, there is no doubt that there is a need for legal fixing of certain issues that will allow the most correct regulation of legal relations with the participation of autonomous vehicles in various legal branches from the legal point of view.

