Kim J, Seate AA, Liu BF, Hawblitzel D, Funk T. Weather Clim. Soc. 2022; 14(3): 697-708.

10.1175/WCAS-D-20-0115.1

Weather warnings are critical risk communication messages because they have the potential to save lives and property during emergencies. However, making warning decisions is challenging. While there have been significant advances in technological weather forecasting, recent research suggests that social factors, including communication, influence warning meteorologists' decisions to warn. We examine the roles of both scientific and social factors in predicting warning meteorologists' decisions to warn on tornadoes. To do so, we conducted a cross-sectional survey of National Weather Service forecasters and members of management in the southern and the central regions of the United States, as well as conducted a retrospective data analysis of cross-sectional survey data from the central region Tornado Warning Improvement Project.

RESULTS reveal that dependency on radar velocity couplet and a variety of social factors predicted decisions to warn.


