Cucciare MA, Han X, Timko C. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2022; 238: 109546.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35780624
BACKGROUND: This study included dyads comprised of adults entering treatment for alcohol use disorder and their Concerned Others (COs) to examine indicators of COs functioning (Al-Anon attendance and involvement, relationship stressors, use of approach coping and stigma) as predictors of patient outcomes (Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) attendance and involvement, abstinence and risk of substance use) over 12 months following adults' entry into AUD treatment.
Treatment; 12-step groups; Alcohol use disorder; Concerned others