Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study included dyads comprised of adults entering treatment for alcohol use disorder and their Concerned Others (COs) to examine indicators of COs functioning (Al-Anon attendance and involvement, relationship stressors, use of approach coping and stigma) as predictors of patient outcomes (Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) attendance and involvement, abstinence and risk of substance use) over 12 months following adults' entry into AUD treatment.



METHODS: Dyads (n = 279) were assessed when patients entered treatment and at 3-, 6- and 12-month follow-ups. Data were collected through participants' self-report. Lagged generalized linear mixed models were used to examine associations between indicators of COs' functioning at baseline, 3- and 6-month follow-ups and patients' outcomes at 3-, 6- and 12-month follow-ups.



RESULTS: Patients reported less AA attendance and involvement and likelihood of maintaining abstinence from alcohol use over time.



FINDINGS from our multivariate analysis showed that any CO involvement in Al-Anon, relative to none, was associated with more patient AA attendance. In contrast, more stigma (e.g., need to hide patient's drinking) reported by COs was associated with lower patient AA participation and involvement, while more CO use of approach coping was associated with less patient risk for alcohol and drug use.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest that COs' functioning can affect longer-term outcomes of adults entering AUD treatment. Treatment programs should increase the availability of help to COs to improve their functioning and patient outcomes.

Language: en