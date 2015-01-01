Abstract

Poisoning by paraquat herbicide now a days is a major medical problem in many parts of Asia as well as in Bangladesh. Already it has been banned in the European Union and some other countries for several years. Paraquat is highly toxic if ingested, with clinical features including oral burns, sore throat, vomiting and diarrhoea, progressing to pneumonitis, pulmonary fibrosis and multi-organ failure. Recently we dealt with many cases of paraquat poisoning in Mymensingh Medical College Hospital and here we report one case. A 19 years old student intentionally ingested 10 ml of paraquat herbicide and presented with multi organ failure. His renal function was supported with 4 session's hemodialysis and regain normal renal function. But he also developed Acute Lung Injury (ALI) and liver dysfunction, was supported with ionotropic and invasive ventilation and couldn't save. On 14th day of poisoning he died.

