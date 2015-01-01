|
Magee LA, Ray B, Huynh P, O’Donnell D, Ranney ML. Inj. Epidemiol. 2022; 9(1): e20.
(Copyright © 2022, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
Drug overdose and firearm injury are two of the United States (US) most unrelenting public health crises, both of which have been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. Programs and policies typically focus on each epidemic, alone, which may produce less efficient interventions if overlap does exist. The objective is to examine whether drug overdose correlates with and is associated with firearm injury at the census tract level while controlling for neighborhood characteristics.
Drug overdose; Firearm injuries; Neighborhoods; Public health