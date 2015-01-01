Abstract

Sensors layout plays an important role in proactive traffic safety management system for accidents detection and prevention. However, traffic accidents uncertainty and sensors heterogeneity are difficulty for sensors optimal layout on road network. To solve the problems, an optimal layout method of heterogeneous sensors is presented. In the method, a traffic accident risk distribution assessment model is established to reduce the uncertainty influence of traffic accidents and obtain the stable spatial distribution of accident risk on road network. Then heterogeneous sensors optimal layout model is established to maximize the coverage quality on road network traffic accident risk with the constraints of sensors types, cost, accidents detection error, and so on. A two-stage heuristic method is proposed by pruning search algorithm and AO-GI-MO algorithm to optimize sensors types, numbers and positions. Stability, convergence, consistency, reliability experiments are carried out to validate the proposed method. The results show the proposed method could deal with traffic accidents uncertainty efficiently and achieve the optimal layout of heterogeneous sensors on road network.

