Mahson M, Kusriyah S, Suharto RB. Law Dev. J. 2022; 4(1): 99-107.
(Copyright © 2022, Magister of Law, Faculty of Law, Sultan Agung Islamic University)
This study was structured to determine the settlement of cases of domestic violence in the city of Pekalongan. This aims to determine the approach to mediation outside the court in the settlement of domestic violence as an alternative. It also analyzes the obstacles in solving cases and their solutions.
Children; Court; Mediation; Protection; Violence; Women; Youth.