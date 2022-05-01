Abstract

This paper presents an overview on fire behavior of bridge girders mainly including prestressed concrete (PC) bridge girders and steel bridge girders. The typical fire accidents occurred on bridges are illustrated and, the seriousness of posing threats to bridge structures resulted from increasing traffic fires, specially intense hydrocarbon fires generated from petrol-chemicals, is highlighted. The current researches, embracing high-temperature properties of constituent materials, prestress state, measurement in fire tests, numerical methods, structural fire resistance, and so forth, taken on coping with problems existing in fire behavior and structural fire behavior in bridge girders are reviewed and discussed. Further, strategies for enhancing fire resistance of bridge girders followed with failure criterion and mode in types of bridge structures are provided. Future research area along with emerging trends in structural fire behavior of bridge girders is also recommended for mitigating fire hazards occurred on bridge girders. Herein, it can be attained a conclusion from review and discussion that prestressed concrete bridge girders with thin webs, specially T-shaped bridge girder, are prone to unstable under fire exposure conditions. High-strength concrete utilized in prestressed concrete bridge girders is vulnerable to spalling at elevated temperature. Steel-truss bridge girder present a more significant fragility to fire exposure compared than other steel bridge girders.

Language: en