Abstract

Bang on the System pairs critical race theory (CRT) with the litany of radical democratic analysis guiding the social practices of various revolutionary movements, proposing a new pedagogical framework that deploys a mutually informed critical race praxis as the basis to engage historically dispossessed youth in their own learning. This lens is utilized to examine an interpretive case study from a corpus of existing qualitative data collected through teacher action inquiries in one of California's most underserved schools and targeted communities. Specifically, the authors analyze the role of a People's praxis as an effective pedagogy to mediate student resistance.

Language: en