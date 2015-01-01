|
Citation
|
Camangian PR, Stovall DO. Urban Educ. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Bang on the System pairs critical race theory (CRT) with the litany of radical democratic analysis guiding the social practices of various revolutionary movements, proposing a new pedagogical framework that deploys a mutually informed critical race praxis as the basis to engage historically dispossessed youth in their own learning. This lens is utilized to examine an interpretive case study from a corpus of existing qualitative data collected through teacher action inquiries in one of California's most underserved schools and targeted communities. Specifically, the authors analyze the role of a People's praxis as an effective pedagogy to mediate student resistance.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
colonialism; culturally relevant pedagogy; identity; leadership; social; subjects