SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Camangian PR, Stovall DO. Urban Educ. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00420859221092967

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Bang on the System pairs critical race theory (CRT) with the litany of radical democratic analysis guiding the social practices of various revolutionary movements, proposing a new pedagogical framework that deploys a mutually informed critical race praxis as the basis to engage historically dispossessed youth in their own learning. This lens is utilized to examine an interpretive case study from a corpus of existing qualitative data collected through teacher action inquiries in one of California's most underserved schools and targeted communities. Specifically, the authors analyze the role of a People's praxis as an effective pedagogy to mediate student resistance.


Language: en

Keywords

colonialism; culturally relevant pedagogy; identity; leadership; social; subjects

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print