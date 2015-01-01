|
Citation
Klein TV, Hodges Q. Crime Media Culture 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Building on ethnic blame discourse, the social threat hypothesis, and media bias theories, this article makes a quantitative interreality comparison between homicide news coverage and homicide statistics in Baton Rouge, Louisiana--a city with one of the highest homicide rates in the United States of America.
Language: en
Keywords
Crime reporting; ethnic blame discourse; media distortion analysis; news representations of race; social threat hypothesis