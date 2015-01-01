SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Forde SL, Gutsche RE, Pinto J. Journalism 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/14648849221100073

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper critically examines 48 digital news updates to six New York Times online articles collected through 181 captures via the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine (WBM), a web scraping tool, pertaining to federal military and local police responses to Portland protests published in headlines, sources, quotes, hyperlinks, the order of information presented, and articles' main thrusts of meaning. Through this analysis, we call for the notion of "ideological correction" to represent an additional element of the liquidity of journalism in this case -- shifts in news explanations of single articles that altered the articles' focus on and characterizations of law enforcement and protesters -- sometimes even under the same, original headline and article URL.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print