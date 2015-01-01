|
Clement MT, Pino NW, Blaustein J. Eur. J. Criminol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, European Society of Criminology, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
Quantitative criminologists often use temporally lagged variables to estimate the structural forces contributing to variation in crime rates. We elucidate the relevance of temporal lags for cross-national research by looking specifically at the lagged longitudinal relationship between urbanization and homicide rates. Using cross-national time-series data for (n = 83) nations, we run a series of 10 separate panel models, in which we incrementally increase the time lag between the dependent variable homicide rate and two independent measures of urbanization, controlling for changes in GDP and age-structure as well as fixed effects for time and unit.
Language: en
cross-national; Homicide; persistence effects; time lag; urbanization