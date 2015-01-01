Abstract

This article examines whether and how 'street culture' affects offender communication and reception in restorative justice. Drawing on an archival dataset of police-led restorative justice conferences, we analysed the relationship between street cultural capital and offenders' ability to communicate during restorative justice. We explored how offenders' social background, measured by street cultural capital, and/or communication abilities affect third-party perceptions of offender sincerity and their likelihood to reoffend.



RESULTS indicate that the embodiment of street cultural capital may affect offender participation in restorative justice. Socioeconomically disadvantaged offenders appeared more likely to experience communication difficulties, and were less likely to be perceived by third parties as sincere or willing to desist from offending. These findings are considered within a theoretical framework that draws on Bourdieu's concept of cultural capital, Skeggs' notion of inscription and Loftus' research on 'attitude tests'.

