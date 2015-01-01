SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Asif M, Weenink D. Eur. J. Criminol. 2022; 19(2): 163-182.

(Copyright © 2022, European Society of Criminology, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1477370819887518

This contribution offers a new theory of vigilante violence: vigilante rituals theory. We argue that vigilante violence originates from fear, righteous anger, and retaliatory punitive desire that stems from violations of moral imperatives, which are Durkheimian sacred values. We argue that morally outraged people transform their fear and anger into violent action through mobilization and bodily alignment in vigilante rituals. These rituals can restore the integrity of moral imperatives and generate the unity of the in-group. Further, we propose the following variable socio-legal conditions that affect the likelihood for vigilante rituals to occur: legal legitimacy, an exposure to violence, and authorities' encouragement of (violent) self-help. We conclude by noting how the theory advances prevailing explanations and how it can be used in future empirical research.


culture; legal legitimacy; moral imperatives; vigilante rituals; Vigilante violence

