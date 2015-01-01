Abstract

This paper investigates whether homicide rates among the European Union (EU) member countries tend to converge over the period 1990 to 2018. We use the concept of β-convergence proposed by Barro and Sala-i-Martin (1992) and employ the Generalized Method of Moments (GMM, hereafter) methodology for 2-years span panel data of 26 EU member countries. The results provide strong evidence for both absolute and conditional convergence of homicide rates across EU countries. Moreover, speed of homicide convergence is increased by the control variables, namely GDP per capita and unemployment rate. Hence, we conclude that the economic integration contributes to the process of convergence in homicide rates in the EU.,



JEL classification: O47; C23; K42

Language: en