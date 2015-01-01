Abstract

This is the first article to analyze children's involvement in technology-facilitated coercive control in Australia. The primary research question was ''How do mothers describe their children's involvement in technology-facilitated coercive control?". This article is based on incidental findings from a larger study on Australian women's experiences of technology-facilitated abuse in the context of domestic violence. Although children were not the focus of the study, semi-structured interviews with twelve mothers yielded discussion of children's involvement in the abuse. We used thematic analysis to identify key dynamics and contexts of this abuse. We found that mothers and their children are co-victims of coercive control. Mothers interviewed for the study reported that children were involved in technology-facilitated coercive control directly and indirectly. This study bridges the gap between the extant research on children and coercive control and technology-facilitated abuse by highlighting the ways children are involved in technology-facilitated coercive control. The social and legal contexts of co-parenting with abusive fathers exposed mothers and children to ongoing post-separation abuse, extending abusive fathers' absent presence in the lives of children

