SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Houston-Kolnik JD, Vasquez AL. J. Fam. Violence 2022; 37(2): 325-335.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10896-020-00232-7

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article explores the use of cognitive interviewing among one sensitive population, survivors of crime, and shares lessons learned from a cognitive interviewing study of LGBTQ+ survivors of crime. Cognitive interviewing is a structured research method that assists researchers in designing survey questions that clearly and accurately operationalize construct(s) of interest for use with one or more sub-populations. This method may be particularly important when conducting research on sensitive topics or with survivors who have experienced marginalization, oppression, or stigmatization because specific language or phrases may be confusing or not reflected among tools validated with mainstream dominant populations. However, past research on survivor-centered interviewing has raised questions about how these structured research methods can attend to survivor choice and autonomy. Researchers critically reflect on their experiences conducting cognitive interviews with LGBTQ+ survivors of crime and examine their processes and protocols in light of survivor-centered interview practices. Recommendations on how to use structured methods with sensitive populations are also provided to inform future research.


Language: en

Keywords

Cognitive interviewing; LGBTQ+ survivors; Survivor-centered interviewing; Survivors of crime

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print