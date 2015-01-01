Abstract

In light of the rising anti-racist and decolonial struggles breaking out in the world, this essay seeks to displace the theoretical dichotomy between 'violence' and 'non-violence'. We begin by revisiting Arendt and Fanon to argue that within the conditions of colonial-racial capitalism, 'non-violence' is merely a theoretical abstraction. Building on Fanon, who understands decolonial struggle as setting the 'atmospheric violence' of colonization into motion toward a new humanity, we develop our own vocabulary of revolutionary anti-violence that replaces a static dichotomy with a spectrum of spontaneous insurrectional activity, non-retaliatory anti-violence, self-defense, and offensive armed struggle. From these, we reinterpret various struggles and distinguish them from terrorism. By centralizing anti-violence as an ethical ideal and political struggle, we aim to overcome the unproductive pitting of 'good' (non-violent) movements from 'bad' (violent or terrorist) ones and offer a political theory of violence more appropriate to our times.

