Abstract

Globally, over 60 million girls marry before the age of 18. The adverse health and socio-economic effects of child marriage are numerous; early marriage denies girls the right to enjoy their childhood and adolescence, creates gender inequality in education, negatively affects employment opportunities, and restricts the freedom to make important life choices. Recent research, mostly quantitative, shows child brides have increased risk of experiencing intimate partner violence (IPV). Yet few studies explore the context, narratives and IPV experiences of child brides and almost none in sub-Saharan Africa. This study fills this important research gap. The study used 15 semi-structured, qualitative, in-depth interviews collected from Ghanaian women who married as children to examine their IPV experiences, and the factors which according to these women, contributed to these experiences. The women in this study came from the Bawku West district in the Upper East region of Ghana. Data were analyzed using thematic content analysis with QDA Miner--a computer-assisted qualitative research software. Most indicated they had experienced physical, emotional, sexual, and economic abuse from their intimate partners. Respondents also indicated they were economically dependent on their partners and/or had no or only little autonomy in their households. Some also identified polygyny and other cultural beliefs and practices as contributing factors to IPV in their relationships. This study demonstrates the need to raise awareness among Ghanaians on the detrimental effect of child marriage and to enact policies/law against the practice.

