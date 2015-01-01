Abstract

Research has indicated victimization is pervasive among incarcerated women. Yet, there is little research that examines the linkage between various victimization among female prisoners. The empirical aim of this study is to examine the association between childhood maltreatment and victimization from physical intimate partner violence among incarcerated women in Taiwan. To understand the various pathways to victimization of physical intimate partner violence, we also assess the mediating effects of risky life styles, low self-control, and prostitution on victimization from physical intimate partner violence. Data were analyzed based on surveys conducted with 686 incarcerated women in various prisons in Taiwan. Structural equation analysis was conducted to examine the direct and indirect relationships between childhood maltreatment, risky life styles, low self-control, prostitution, and victimization of physical intimate partner violence. Individuals who experienced childhood maltreatment were found more likely to engage in risky leisure activities, and to enter prostitution. Additionally, such individuals usually experienced low self-control. Low self-control was found to mediate the relationship between childhood maltreatment and victimization from physical intimate partner violence. In other words, maltreated individuals in childhood were more likely to become victims of physical intimate partner violence through low self-control. The findings suggest that to prevent women offenders from re-victimization, it is important to address their childhood maltreatment issues. Early intervention may help deter these maltreated individuals from risky life styles and from engaging in prostitution, which may reduce their vulnerability to becoming victims of physical intimate partner violence.

Language: en