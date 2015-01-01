|
Citation
|
Tenkorang EY, Amo-Adjei J, Kumi-Kyereme A, Kundhi G. J. Fam. Violence 2021; 36(7): 813-824.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Very few studies examine sexual violence perpetrated on adolescents in Ghana or in sub-Saharan Africa more generally. Using data collected in 2015 as part of a multi-country initiative, we employed multinomial logit models to examine violence experienced by Ghanaian adolescents at sexual debut.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Gender-based violence; Ghana; Schools; Sexual debut; Sexual violence