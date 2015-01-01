|
Rivas GR, Arruabarrena I, de Paúl J. J. Fam. Violence 2021; 36(7): 899-910.
The Child Abuse Potential Inventory (CAP) is a widely used instrument to assess the potential for child abuse. The brief version of the CAP (BCAP) is a proven time-efficient screener tool. This investigation aims to propose a Spanish BCAP version by analyzing the factor structure of its Abuse Scale (aim 1) and, if needed, developing a valid BCAP Lie Scale (aim 2). Study 1 comprised 205 mothers with problems coping with their children's behavior recruited from family support and treatment programs. Confirmatory factor analysis (CFA), internal consistency, and convergent validity were conducted. Study 2 applied an experimental between-subject design to assess a convenience sample of the Spanish population (N = 260) with 124 participants in Condition 1 (honest) and 136 in Condition 2 (lie). Differences between conditions were analyzed. Study 1: CFA showed adequate fit indices for the seven-factor model (RMSEA = .04 CFI = .98, TLI = .98). Internal consistency and convergent validity were adequate for the Abuse Scale.
Child abuse potential; Child maltreatment; Lie scale; Psychometric properties; Validity