Abstract

According to social cognitive theories of post-traumatic stress, trauma may increase an individual's need for control. Research has yet to explore this process as it relates to Intimate Partner Violence (IPV). This study examined whether power and control-related cognitions explain the relationship between trauma (i.e. trauma exposure and post-traumatic stress symptoms) and IPV perpetration. During the intake assessment at a community-based IPV intervention program, male IPV perpetrators (N = 195) provided data on trauma exposure, post-traumatic stress symptoms, relationship problems, and IPV perpetration. A composite measure of power and control-related cognitions was created using existing intake items from several measures through theoretical and statistical considerations, including factor analysis and internal consistency analyses. The composite measure of power and control-related cognitions had sufficient reliability to support a preliminary test of the hypothesized mediational model. Power and control-related cognitions were positively associated with trauma exposure, post-traumatic stress symptoms, relationship problems, and emotional abuse, but not with physical assault. Power and control mediated the association between trauma exposure and emotional abuse, but did not significantly mediate any associations between post-traumatic stress symptoms and partner abuse perpetration. These findings suggest that trauma is associated with the need for power and control often observed among IPV perpetrators, and that this process is particularly apparent with respect to emotional abuse perpetration. The results highlight the need for additional research on social cognitive mediators of the associations between trauma and IPV.

