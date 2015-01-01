Abstract

Researchers have sought to identify deficits in affect recognition as a precipitating factor in intimate partner aggression (IPA) perpetration, but results from these studies have produced mixed findings. This may be due to the unlikelihood that deficits in affect recognition abilities would prompt perpetration of IPA without affective predispositions toward aggression, such as trait anger. The current study sought to examine the relation between negative affect recognition ability and men's past perpetration of physical and psychological IPA across levels of trait anger. Heterosexual couples (N = 83) completed self-report measures regarding the frequency of male-to-female IPA perpetration within their relationship. Additionally, males completed measures of trait anger and were administered a facial affect recognition test. Decreased ability in decoding negative facial affect was associated with increased perpetration of physical and psychological IPA, but only for men high in trait anger. There was no relation between negative facial affect recognition ability and IPA perpetration at low levels of trait anger.



RESULTS from this study indicated that the highest rates of physical and psychological IPA perpetration within the sample were among those with co-occurring high trait anger and decreased ability to decode negative facial affect. Our findings suggest that perpetration of IPA is associated with an interaction of affective traits and deficits in social cognitive processing. Treatments aimed at reducing aggression and violence among intimate partners would benefit from improving affect recognition when high trait anger is present.

Language: en