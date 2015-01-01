Abstract

Domestic abusers use triangulation to manipulate, coerce, intimidate, isolate and exploit their victims. This triangulation continues when abusers are behind bars, through voice or video calling or writing victims from jail. New, emerging models of system response demonstrate that timely, competent, readily available professional advocacy services and options--delivered through electronic pathways--can buffer against this triangulation. We use case examples to illustrate how detained abusers use triangulation to manipulate and tamper with their victim, along with successful intervention by victim advocates via text message to buffer against such triangulation.

Language: en