Abstract

A substantial number of families are involved with the child welfare system because of children's exposure to intimate partner violence (IPV), which has significant impact on the health of the entire family. This study presents a program evaluation for a statewide implementation of a fatherhood focused individual and family treatment for men referred by the child welfare system and provided by six community mental health agencies. Data from 204 fathers and their coparents referred to Fathers for Change (F4C) were analyzed to assess a) the feasibility of F4C and b) the impact of the intervention on IPV as measured by mothers' reports on the Abusive Behavior Inventory, children's exposure to conflict on the Coparenting Relationship Scale, and fathers' symptoms. Completion rates for the program were 73%. Age, race, severity of IPV and alcohol misuse were not associated with drop out, but those with significant drug use problems were 2.3 times more likely to drop out. Among treatment completers, mothers reported significantly reduced IPV and children's exposure to conflict, with medium to large effect sizes. Fathers reported significant improvements in their emotion regulation, parental reflective functioning, as well as anger and hostility. F4C was feasible with high completion rates and significant reductions in IPV and children's exposure to conflict.

Language: en