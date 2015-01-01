Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) remains a global problem that requires intervention, yet women residing in rural areas still face challenges in dealing with it. There are no specific studies on the barriers to the use of formal support systems by victims of IPV in rural areas in Zimbabwe. Therefore, this study explored barriers that exist in the use of formal support systems by victims of IPV residing in rural areas in Zimbabwe. A qualitative study was conducted with 25 women between the ages of 19 and 49 years who reside in a rural area in Chimanimani District (Zimbabwe). Study participants were recruited using purposive sampling and on the basis that they had experienced IPV in their former intimate relationships and were not current victims. In-depth face-to-face interviews were conducted with the study participants. Interviews were audio-recorded with the consent of participants and data transcribed verbatim. The data was analysed using thematic analysis.



FINDINGS from the study suggest that the desire to preserve marriages, the attitudes of service providers, concerns with confidentiality, and lack of resources were barriers that victims of IPV faced in seeking formal help. Women in rural areas face challenges in accessing and using formal support systems even though they have the same risks of IPV perpetration as women in residing in urban areas. Therefore, there is a need for more resources and context-specific interventions to ensure the protection and uphold the rights of women residing in rural areas.

