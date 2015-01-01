|
Tenkorang EY. J. Fam. Violence 2022; 37(4): 601-611.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Previous research suggest many women do not seek help after experiencing intimate partner violence (IPV) in Ghana. Of those who seek help, many do not report their experiences to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU)--a department of the Ghana Police Service mandated by the government to handle matters related to domestic violence. This study examined barriers to help-seeking at DOVVSU using data from 565 Ghanaian female victims of IPV and employing logit models.
Barriers; Ghana; Help-seeking; IPV; Police-DOVVSU; Victims