SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Xu Y, Wu Q, Jedwab M, Levkoff SE. J. Fam. Violence 2022; 37(5): 847-859.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10896-020-00228-3

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Grandparent kinship caregivers may experience increased parenting stress and mental distress during the COVID-19 pandemic. It may lead to risky parenting behaviors, such as psychological aggression, corporal punishment, and neglectful behaviors towards their grandchildren. This study aims to examine (1) the relationships between parenting stress, mental health, and grandparent kinship caregivers' risky parenting practices, such as psychological aggression, corporal punishment, and neglectful behaviors towards their grandchildren during the COVID-19 pandemic, and (2) whether grandparent kinship caregivers' mental health is a potential mediator between parenting stress and caregivers' psychological aggression, corporal punishment, and neglectful behaviors. A cross-sectional survey among grandparent kinship caregivers (N = 362) was conducted in June 2020 in the United States. Descriptive analyses, negative binomial regression analyses, and mediation analyses were conducted using STATA 15.0. We found that (1) grandparent kinship caregivers' high parenting stress and low mental health were associated with more psychological aggression, corporal punishment, and neglectful parenting behaviors during COVID-19; and (2) grandparent kinship caregivers' mental health partially mediated the relationships between parenting stress and their psychological aggression, corporal punishment, and neglectful behaviors.

RESULTS suggest that decreasing grandparent kinship caregivers' parenting stress and improving their mental health are important for reducing child maltreatment risk during COVID-19.


Language: en

Keywords

Corporal punishment; Grandparents; Kinship care; Mental health; Neglect; Parenting stress; Psychological aggression

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print