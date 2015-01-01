|
Citation
|
Fu X, Bai Z, Zhu F, Gong C, Chou CC, Jiang B. Int. J. Veh. Safety 2021; 12(2): 129-150.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Inderscience Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Carbon Fibre-Reinforced Materials (CFRM) are used in automotive, aerospace, building material and other fields. In application of CFRMs, various damage initiation criteria and evolution laws have been continuously proposed. In this study, Hashin's, Chang's and Linde's damage initiation criteria, and linear and exponential damage evolution laws were studied and the performances of their different combinations on simulating damage of CFRM were compared under the Open-Hole Tension (OHT), Open-Hole Compression (OHC) and low-speed impact conditions.
Language: en