Abstract

During spacecraft flight mission several impact loads are placed on the astronaut's body. This study investigates effects of designing seat parameters on head and neck injuries of human body in recumbent position while exposing impact loads. The spacecraft seat is modelled as a rigid structure and the occupant is seating on cushion composed of polyurethane foam. Using multi-body model, the occupant is modelled as four-jointed rigid links and is harnessed using spring-damper seatbelts. The motion of human body due to an exposed impact load is determined and the neck and head injuries are assessed. For sensitivity analysis, a neural network is trained to represent the seat-occupant system. The results reveal the head and neck injuries due to different seat parameters including: the effects of seat frame angles, seat cushion and seatbelt parameters. The present model is applicable for estimating head and neck injury indices for seat design applications.

Language: en