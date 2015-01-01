Abstract

14.6% of real-world crashes are of 6 o'clock impact orientation, and 72.7% of the involved vehicles are sedans. The risk of serious to fatal injuries in 6 o'clock impacts at 35 mph (56 kph) delta V and over was 7.3%, more than 70 times higher than the crashes under 35 mph. A rear-end vehicle-to-vehicle crash test was conducted using two sedans at 125 kph. The collision resulted in a 66 kph delta V of the struck vehicle. The intruding rear seatback occupied most of the rear seat compartment and pressed against the driver seat which was moving rearward relative to the vehicle. The driver seat and the ATD torso stopped moving rearward, but the head kept moving rearward over the head restraint with the neck in extension. These kinematics were due to the ATD moving upward with respect to the vehicle during the downward movement of the vehicle rear structure.



Keywords: rear impact; rear-end collision; vehicle-to-vehicle; car-to-car; occupant kinematics; seat strength; rebound; stiff seat; yielding seat; ramping.

Language: en