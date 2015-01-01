Abstract

In car-pedestrian collisions, the head often suffers from fatal injuries. In this study, a FE model with 6YO child anatomical characteristics as specified in the latest version of Euro NCAP was applied, and four different vehicle models were combined to conduct frontal impact simulations at different speeds to study the head injuries. The study found that head injuries were more severe with the increase of collision speed. At the same collision speed, SUV collision would cause more serious head injuries. RDS models would cause minor head injuries at low collision speed. The height of the car front end has a great influence on the head injuries. The effect of the child head protection should be fully considered in the design of the front end of the car. The study provides basic theoretical data for child pedestrian protection and injury assessment.

