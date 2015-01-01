SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lipovsky C. Int. J. Sustain. Transp. 2021; 15(10): 778-787.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15568318.2020.1809752

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

From the time of their introduction in Paris and other French cities in the summer of 2018, free-floating electric scooters have quickly grown in popularity and numbers, creating a conundrum for Paris and other municipalities over their regulation. This study aims to explore the representation, in French mainstream newspapers with contrasting ideological viewpoints, of free floating e-scooters, their users and operators, as well as public authorities' response to the problems they caused. Articles from Le Figaro and Le Monde newspapers were collected between June 2018 and September 2019, generating a dataset of 107 articles and 741 occurrences of appraisal. The analysis highlights a very negative view of e-scooters, most particularly over safety issues and their use of public space. Articles from Le Figaro were also harshly critical of the ways in which public authorities struggled to regulate this new means of transport.


Language: en

Keywords

e-scooters; media discourse; motorized personal transport devices; personal mobility devices; urban individual transport

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print