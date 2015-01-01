SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yuen KF, Ma F, Wang X, Lee G. Int. J. Sustain. Transp. 2021; 15(11): 837-849.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15568318.2020.1821416

The deployment of automated vehicles (AVs) can offer many benefits to the environment and society. Trust plays a crucial role in consumers' adoption of AVs. This study examines the determinants and effects of trust on consumers' adoption of AVs. A theoretical model drawing on trust theory, health belief model, and attitude theory is presented. The results show that the health belief model's components comprising perceived safety threat, expectation outcomes, cues to action and self-efficacy influence consumers' trust toward AVs. Consequently, trust has direct and indirect effects on consumers' adoption of AVs via attitude. Bootstrapping analysis suggests a mediated relationship. The findings implicate a wide array of transport and industry policies relating to the design of AVs, transport infrastructure development, public communication and marketing, and education and training.


adoption; Automated vehicles; factor analysis; structural equation modeling; trust

