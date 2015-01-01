Abstract

Autonomous vehicles (AVs) are expected to bring significant changes to the mobility of people, especially those with disabilities. Despite the strong potential of AVs to impact the lives of people with disabilities, little attention has been paid to understand their perspectives on this technology. This study aims to fill the gap, by exploring the mobility challenges experienced by people with disabilities and the overall perceptions of autonomous vehicle transportation (AVT) services among people with disabilities. The specific focus is on individuals with physical disabilities and individuals with visual impairments. This study used a three-phase exploratory sequential mixed-methods design. We began by conducting focus groups and analyzing the collected data. From the focus group results, we developed a survey instrument in the second phase. In the third phase, we collected and analyzed the survey data to verify the initial focus group findings. Additionally, the survey included stated preference choice experiments to assess the AV acceptance level of people with disabilities. The results revealed that people with disabilities' mobility issues with current public transit services and neighborhood built environments may influence their positive attitudes toward AVT services. Despite several concerns raised about AVs regarding accessibility, safety, and reliability, most participants showed a high acceptance level of AVT. The findings provide industry and policy-makers with insights into the expectations, concerns, and needs regarding AVT from the perspectives of people with disabilities.

Language: en