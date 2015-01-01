SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hu JW, Creutzig F. Int. J. Sustain. Transp. 2022; 16(4): 374-389.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15568318.2021.1879974

unavailable

The last decade witnessed a rapid rise in shared mobility in China. However, there is lack of understanding how the shared mobility market developed, how shared mobility reshapes daily travel patterns, and what shared mobility contributes, if at all, to environmental goals, and in particular climate change mitigation. Here, we systematically review the state of shared mobility in China, scoping 2541 English paper and 12,140 Chinese research papers. We differentiate between ride hailing, car sharing, and bike sharing and analyze the factors shaping shared mobility patterns from the four perspectives of consumers, service providers, the government, and the environment. We also elaborate on governance measures guiding shared mobility and investigate the impact of future shared mobility on a potential low-carbon transportation system transition, highlighting the key role of bike sharing and shared pooled mobility. We show that COVID-19 reduced demand for car hailing, but rendered bike sharing more popular. This work provides a systematic guidance for the future development of shared mobility, and its possibility to contribute to climate change mitigation.


Governance; impact factor; low-carbon cities; shared mobility; transportation system

