Abstract

In order to solve the problem of low speed control accuracy and long control time in traditional vehicle speed control system, a speed control method of vehicle automatic driving system based on 5G network is proposed. 5G internet of vehicles technology is used to collect the motion data of vehicle automatic driving, and the vehicle motion model is constructed by least squares method. The speed control model of vehicle autopilot system is built, the minimum speed algorithm is used to solve the speed governing model of the vehicle automatic driving system, and the optimal trajectory of speed control for vehicle automatic driving system is obtained, and the speed control of vehicle automatic driving system is realised. The experimental results show that: the speed control method in this paper can effectively improve the speed control accuracy of the system, up to about 99%, and the speed of speed regulation is fast.

