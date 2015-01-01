Abstract

In order to overcome the problems of low control accuracy and control efficiency of traditional vehicle collision avoidance trajectory tracking control method, this paper proposes a multi constraint MPC based automatic driving vehicle collision avoidance trajectory tracking control method. The vehicle dynamics model and tyre dynamics model were constructed, and the relationship between tyre slip angle and force was analysed from three degrees of freedom directions. The road adhesion coefficient of tyre is calculated, and the relationship between adhesion coefficient and tyre lateral force is studied. Combined with the dynamic model and the analysis results, a multi constraint MPC model is constructed, and the model is solved by EMPC to realise the trajectory tracking control of automatic driving vehicle. The experimental results show that the proposed method can accurately predict the vehicle lateral position and yaw angle, and the control accuracy is high.

