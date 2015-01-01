Abstract

This study proposes an adaptive second-order sliding mode controller (ASOSM) method under the super twist sideslip observer (SMO) to improve the lateral stability of the in-wheel-motor (IWM) electric vehicle. Inspired by existing research, the chattering phenomenon naturally exists in the first-order sliding mode (FOSM) controller. While the high-order sliding mode (SOSM) control needs to know the upper bound of the external perturbations and unmodelled dynamics. Therefore, this research proposes an adaptive method combined with SOSM to solve the aforementioned problems. With the assistance of adaptive law, the control gains can be derived without knowing any information of the uncertainties. Furthermore, the controller robustness is verified by changing tyre parameters and vehicle mass. The co-simulation results of Matlab and Carsim illustrate better control performance with the proposed controller compared with benchmark FOSM and SOSM. Significant improvements in vehicle lateral stability and control efforts are indicated simultaneously.

Language: en