Abstract

The roll performance of vehicle with flexible frame and solid axle suspension has been less studied in current researches. To reveal rollover mechanism of vehicle with flexible frame and solid axle suspension on banked and graded uneven road, a novel rollover index and an integrated control strategy for vehicle rollover are proposed. Taking the coupling of roll motion of sprung mass of the front axle with that of the drive axle into consideration, 10 DOF dynamic model is established. Then, a novel rollover index is derived from rollover dynamics. Moreover, an integrated control strategy combining active steering and active braking of the rear wheel is developed and optimised offline by genetic algorithm. Finally, some numerical cases are studied under untripped and complicated tripped rollover conditions.



RESULTS state that the integrated control strategy has good robustness, which can prevent the heavy-duty vehicle rollover effectively and keep the drive intention simultaneously.

