Abstract

The authors wish to advise of errors in the above paper.

(1) At the end of the first paragraph of the Introduction, there is text in parentheses that reads:

... costs make up ~20% of British Columbia's fire suppression budget, ranging from approximately $CA 0 to 120 million annually...

This text should be:

... costs make up ~20% of British Columbia's fire suppression budget, ranging from approximately $CA 20 to 120 million annually...

(2) In the first paragraph of the Introduction, the fourth sentence reads:

Helicopters are used to transport ground crews and water buckets, reconnoiter or conduct fire assessments (Trethewey 2007).

This text should be:

Helicopters are used to transport ground crews, bucket water, reconnoiter or conduct fire assessments (Trethewey 2007).

Language: en