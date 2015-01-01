|
Troy A, Moghaddas J, Schmidt D, Romsos JS, Sapsis DB, Brewer W, Moody T, Troy A, Moghaddas J, Schmidt D, Romsos JS, Sapsis DB, Brewer W, Moody T. Int. J. Wildland Fire 2022; 31(6): 586-598.
(Copyright © 2022, International Association of Wildland Fire, Fire Research Institute, Publisher CSIRO Publishing)
Despite the intensity of the 2018 Camp Fire, many structures survived in heavily burned areas. Logistic regressions were run to determine which structural and parcel characteristics predicted structure survival using two data sets. The first, CAL FIRE's Damage Inspections (DINS) dataset, included 14 518 destroyed and 622 partially damaged structures. The second, combining information from the DINS and Defensible Space (DINS+DSPACE) databases, had many more attributes and was better balanced between destroyed (n = 728) and surviving (n = 676) structures, but was much smaller. Several approaches were compared for filtering out records with null values.
