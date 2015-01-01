Abstract

PURPOSE: Open-air motor vehicles present unique trauma risks to the eyes and face. We describe two patients who suffered a crash while riding an all-terrain vehicle (ATV), leading to globe dislocation with optic nerve avulsion in order to raise awareness about the risks associated with ATV accidents. OBSERVATIONS: In both cases, the injury was caused by high-speed trauma to the orbit involving a tree branch. One patient sustained a life threatening arrythmia requiring a short stay in the intensive care unit, and both patients required emergent surgical management and eventual socket reconstruction.



CONCLUSIONS AND IMPORTANCE: These cases highlight the need for greater advocacy on behalf of rider safety. The authors encourage ophthalmologists to counsel patients who use ATVs to wear helmets, seatbelts, and protective eyewear to prevent these types of injuries in the future.

Language: en