Drury J, Stancombe J, Williams R, Collins H, Lagan L, Barrett A, French P, Chitsabesan P. BJPsych Open 2022; 8(4): e124.
(Copyright © 2022, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
35781122
BACKGROUND: Much of the psychosocial care people receive after major incidents and disasters is informal and is provided by families, friends, peer groups and wider social networks. Terrorist attacks have increased in recent years. Therefore, there is a need to better understand and facilitate the informal social support given to survivors. AIMS: We addressed three questions. First, what is the nature of any informal support-seeking and provision for people who experienced the 2017 Manchester Arena terrorist attack? Second, who provided support, and what makes it helpful? Third, to what extent do support groups based on shared experience of the attack operate as springboards to recovery? METHOD: Semi-structured interviews were carried out with a purposive sample of 18 physically non-injured survivors of the Manchester Arena bombing, registered at the NHS Manchester Resilience Hub. Interview transcripts were thematically analysed.
Language: en
terrorism; social support; Manchester Arena attack; Psychosocial care; support group