Abstract

BACKGROUND: Previous research has shown that frailty leads to falls, institutionalization, hospitalization, and the loss of functional capacity. While numerous intervention methods aim to reverse frailty, the most effective in older adults is multicomponent exercise. Physical performance has been highlighted as a key factor in mobility, independence, and the burden of chronic disease. Several studies have demonstrated an association between physical performance and frailty; however, the relation between the two over the long term has not yet been fully investigated. Therefore, the current study aims to examine how aspects of physical performance are associated with frailty in the long run for older adults in Taiwan.



METHODS: This nine-month longitudinal study employed the generalized estimating equation (GEE) modeling to identify measures associated with frailty trajectory. A sample of 159 community-dwelling older adults was recruited through purposive sampling in 12 community care centers in Taiwan. A quasi-experimental approach was adopted in which participants were assigned to the control group or to receive a multicomponent exercise intervention and examined sociodemographic, physical performance, and other factors at the baseline, post intervention (3 months), and follow up (6 months) levels. The multicomponent exercise program was designed based on the principles of the American College of Sports Medicine and comprised aerobic exercise, muscle-strengthening activities, balance training, and stretching exercises once per week for 2 h per session for 12 weeks.



RESULTS: After intervention, we found that the multicomponent exercise group exhibited better performance in the 2-minute step test than the control group (p < 0.05). Regarding long-term effects on frailty trajectories, the study finds that age progression, being female, and longer completion time in the timed up and go test increase the probability of frailty (p < 0.05). Conversely, more steps in the 2-minute step test and undertaking the multicomponent exercise program reduced the long-term probability of frailty (p < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: This study is the first to explore the relation between indicators of physical performance and frailty trajectory among older adults in Taiwan. Furthermore, we provided support for the efficacy of the multicomponent exercise program in improving frailty status.

