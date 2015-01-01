|
Kim S, Bang KS, Jeong Y, Lee G, Shin DA, Kim M. BMC Womens Health 2022; 22(1): e274.
35790953
BACKGROUND: Birth outside of marriage has been gradually increasing in Korea. However, social perception of unmarried mothers is still negative, and a number of them are not accepted by their family. Therefore, the Korean government has implemented a policy to provide financial aid and communal residence to unmarried mothers who cannot raise children with their family, or afford residence. Unmarried young mothers who rely on this government policy have low economic independence and social adaptation skills. Additionally, they have a high chance of encountering numerous challenges in raising children due to their living conditions in residential facilities and social prejudice. This study was conducted to gain an in-depth understanding of the lived experience of unmarried mothers raising children in residential facilities.
Parenting; Facilities; Qualitative research; Phenomenology; Unmarried mother