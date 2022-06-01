|
Citation
|
Kiyozumi T, Saitoh D, Ogura T, Morino K, Takeda T, Narumi A, Hashimoto I, Sasaki J, Sakurai H. Burns 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35787968
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which began in 2020, has had a major impact on healthcare systems. The spread of COVID-19 has been reported to have affected the readiness to treat patients with burns worldwide. However, the existing reports have evaluated burn care status within a limited time period during the pandemic, and no report clarifies the change in the impact of infection status on burn care from the beginning of the pandemic to the present.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Resource allocation; COVID-19; Information sharing; Burn care