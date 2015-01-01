SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Hendricks BK, DiDomenico JD, Lawton MT, Little AS. Cureus 2022; 14(6): e25581.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.25581

PMID

35784965

PMCID

PMC9249433

Abstract

A penetrating head injury caused by a nail gun is an infrequent clinically diverse condition that varies in severity by the neurovascular structures involved. The authors present the case of a patient whose frontal lobe was pierced by a nail that entered via a transnasal transcribriform trajectory without causing vascular injury or intracranial hemorrhage; the man was unaware of the nail's presence and presented with headache five days after the incident. The nail was extracted using a bifrontal craniotomy for direct visualization and for defect repair of the skull base combined with endoscopic endonasal extraction of the nail.


Language: en

Keywords

endoscopic; nail-gun injury of head; penetrating head injury; pseudoaneurysm; transcribriform head injury

