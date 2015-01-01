Abstract

A penetrating head injury caused by a nail gun is an infrequent clinically diverse condition that varies in severity by the neurovascular structures involved. The authors present the case of a patient whose frontal lobe was pierced by a nail that entered via a transnasal transcribriform trajectory without causing vascular injury or intracranial hemorrhage; the man was unaware of the nail's presence and presented with headache five days after the incident. The nail was extracted using a bifrontal craniotomy for direct visualization and for defect repair of the skull base combined with endoscopic endonasal extraction of the nail.

