|
Citation
|
Hendricks BK, DiDomenico JD, Lawton MT, Little AS. Cureus 2022; 14(6): e25581.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Curēus)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35784965
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
A penetrating head injury caused by a nail gun is an infrequent clinically diverse condition that varies in severity by the neurovascular structures involved. The authors present the case of a patient whose frontal lobe was pierced by a nail that entered via a transnasal transcribriform trajectory without causing vascular injury or intracranial hemorrhage; the man was unaware of the nail's presence and presented with headache five days after the incident. The nail was extracted using a bifrontal craniotomy for direct visualization and for defect repair of the skull base combined with endoscopic endonasal extraction of the nail.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
endoscopic; nail-gun injury of head; penetrating head injury; pseudoaneurysm; transcribriform head injury